One joins, three promoted at Alliance Title & Escrow Corp.

Collette Adams has joined Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. as an administrative assistant in the Meridian operation. She brings 6 years of customer service experience to the company. Adams studied business at the College of Idaho.

Brittany Guettermann has been promoted to Ada County marketing manager. She has 12 years of customer service experience, joining the company in 2014 and most recently serving as customer service manager in Ada County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Boise State University.

Vicki Slekar has been promoted to an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian operation. Slekar joined Alliance Title in 2019 and has over 20 years of experience in escrow, specializing in purchase, refinance, REO and short-sale transactions. She relocated to Boise five years ago from Arizona.

Ben Thomas has been named senior vice president and area manager for the company’s operations in the Boise valley. Thomas will be responsible for leading Alliance Title’s team of professionals in Ada, Canyon, Elmore and Gem Counties. He has 13 years of title and escrow experience, spending the last 6 years as the company’s assistant vice president and Ada County residential sales manager. Previously, he served as general manager of operations in McCall and Cascade and assistant general manager in Idaho Falls at AmeriTitle. Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Idaho.