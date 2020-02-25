Kelly Robertson named executive vice president of Zions Bank’s Idaho corporate banking group

Kelly Robertson has been named executive vice president of Zions Bank’s Idaho corporate banking group, reporting to President and CEO Scott Anderson. In this role, he oversees corporate lending activities, credit policies and a team of relationship managers. Robertson joined Zions Bank in 1982 and has held positions in retail banking, real estate lending, commercial lending, corporate banking and credit administration.

He is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, serves as a board member for Boise Valley Economic Partnership and Idaho Business for Education and is a member of the Idaho Bankers Association.