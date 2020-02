Russ Vawter has been promoted to partner at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC. Vawter has facilitated over 41 transactions in his past two years at Lee & Associates Idaho, representing buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants Idaho’s commercial real estate market. His additional experience includes commercial real estate development, leasing, construction packaging and 1031 Tax deferred exchange. He has also worked in retail, automotive, distribution, real estate, advertising and farming.