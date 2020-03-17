Roundup 3.17.20

Veritas Funding, LLC leased 1,982 square feet of space at 9149 W. Blackeagle Dr. in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Jelli, Inc. renewed its 6,019 square feet of office space at the Drake Cooper building in Boise’s Bodo district. Patrick Shalz and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Happy Teriyaki, LLC leased 2,421 square feet of retail space in Avalon Plaza at 700-730 E. Avalon Avenue in Kuna. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Sara Shropshire, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Julie Kissler with Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.

Rustic Warehouse leased 810 square feet of office space in the Eagle Building at 815 Arthur Street in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Asin Homes renewed its lease of 1,145 square feet of office space at the Shops at Glenwood at 6711 N. Glenwood St in Boise. NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

City of Boise leased 3,456 square feet of space at 2729 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Real Time Staffing Services leased 2,334 square feet of space at 9050 W. Overland Rd., Suite 115 in Boise. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Liam Murphy of Hayes Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Kwench Juice Cafe Leased 1,978 square feet of retail space at 801 W Main St in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant. David Cadwell of Colliers represented the landlord.