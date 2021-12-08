Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kevin Pugmire joins WCF Insurance

By: IBR Staff December 8, 2021 0

Kevin Pugmire. Submitted photo

Kevin Pugmire, AINS, has joined WCF Insurance as a senior underwriter. Pugmire has over 28 years of insurance industry experience in several roles. Based in Boise, he is responsible for underwriting workers’ compensation risks for WCF’s appointed agencies and brokerages throughout Idaho. His background includes workers’ compensation underwriting, NCCI inspecting and premium audit. Carriers, customers, distribution partners and team members have all benefited from Pugmire’s collaborative approach and his strong analytical and organizational skills. He attended the University of Utah, Brigham Young University and Oregon State University. Pugmire received and maintains his Associate in Insurance designation from The Institutes and has international experience with an advanced level of Spanish competency. 

