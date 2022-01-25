CCDC promotes Wanner

Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) has promoted Kathy Wanner to the position of contracts manager. Wanner, who joined CCDC in 2016, is responsible for overseeing the agency’s procurements and contracting activities. Prior to joining CCDC, Wanner spent many years with the City of Boise in the criminal investigation department transitioning to the City of Meridian, where she developed her procurement and contracting skills. Wanner holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of San Diego. She is a member of the National Institute of Public Procurement and holds the Certified Professional Public Buyer (CPPB) certification from the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council. Wanner has been a member of Idaho Public Purchasing Association since 2010 and has served in various board positions, including president. She is a current participant of Leadership Boise 2021-2023.