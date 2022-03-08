Biz ‘Bite:’ SEL’s printed circuit board facility taking shape, receiving equipment

SEL’s printed circuit board facility takes shape, team receives early delivery of specialized equipment

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has announced the walls are up, the roofing is on and contractors are installing the mechanical and electrical systems at its new printed circuit board facility in Moscow. The company also stated it received the first shipment of manufacturing equipment — including an automated optical inspection (AOI) — to be used in the highly automated, high-tech facility.

In late September, 95 wall panels ranging from 30,000–100,000 pounds were poured on site, then lifted and secured into place. To date, the project has used more than 4,000 cubic yards of concrete. Over the past three months, 40 truckloads (500 tons) of steel construction components, including columns, beams, joists and decking, were delivered to the site. These components were installed to form the structure of the second floor and roof.

The move in and setup of the manufacturing operation will begin in July, according to the announcement, and the process is expected to take approximately six months. Production of printed circuit boards is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

The SEL Property team is serving as the contractor for the project but is working with a variety of companies local to the Pacific Northwest, including DIVCON, Spokane, Washington; American Steel, Billings, Montana; Tombari Structural Products, Spokane, Washington and Bar A Construction, Chatteroy, Washington.