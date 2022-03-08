Rose joins D.L. Evans Bank

Mary Rose has been appointed mortgage loan officer at D.L. Evans Bank for the Wood River area. Rose was born and raised in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She grew up as a cross country ski racer, competing through high school and then at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 level for the University of Colorado. While studying there, Rose took part in two NCAA team titles. After graduating from Colorado University in 2013 with a degree in Geography, she moved to Ketchum where she was offered a spot on the then Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) Olympic Development Team (now Gold Team) as a professional ski racer. In 2020, Rose decided to make a change and obtained her mortgage loan officer license, working in Ketchum as a mortgage loan officer covering areas all over the United States. Within a few months, she found herself consistently listed among the top producers at the company. Rose successfully closed over $40 million in residential loans with over 90 different customers in just 18 months’ time. This experience led her to D.L. Evans Bank in January 2022, where she is looking forward to serving and developing relationships in the entire Wood River community.