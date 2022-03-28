Conger named NAHB Woman of the Year

Ronda Conger, vice president of CBH Homes, has been named the 2021 Woman of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). This award is the highest level of recognition presented by the NAHB and honors the outstanding achievements and work done by a woman whose efforts bring a positive and significant impact to the home building industry. Conger has been in the building industry for 28 years and in her current role for the past 19 years. As the 2018 Idaho Business Review Woman of the Year, a current Board member of the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and a winner of the Community Impact Award for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, when Conger isn’t casting her light at CBH Homes, she’s making a giant impact on the rest of the world.