Hamilton promoted at Fisher’s Technology

Fisher’s Technology has announced that Dana Hamilton, registered health information administrator, is being promoted from technical account management to leading Fisher’s technical support and engineering team. Hamilton was a client with Fisher’s Technology five years prior to becoming a part of Fisher’s information technology (IT) team for over six years. Hamilton, who is certified in health care privacy and security, has been in the IT industry for over 30 years and involved with many local and nonprofit organizations including Girls On the Run, the Women’s and Children Alliance and the Red Cross; she also served as an adjunct professor in Boise State University’s Public Health and Population Science Department.