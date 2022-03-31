Reese joins Meridian Fire Department

The Meridian Fire Department is welcoming its new division chief of training, Jordan Reese. Reese and his family are moving to Idaho from Gig Harbor, Washington, where he worked at North Mason Regional Fire Authority for 13 years, serving in a captain’s role since 2010. He attended Illinois State University, where he earned his degree in business administration. After college, Reese joined the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry officer. During his five years of active duty, Reese completed two combat tours to Iraq and one training deployment to South Korea. In 2013, he earned a master’s in public administration through the University of Washington and has completed Executive Fire Officers Certification through the National Fire Academy in 2017. The public is welcome to attend Reese’s swearing in ceremony 6 p.m. April 4 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.