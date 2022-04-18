3 join Smith + Malek

Smith + Malek is expanding with three new hires.

Brenda Bookholtz joined on Jan. 31 as Smith + Malek’s chief operations officer and chief financial officer. She will be based in Coeur d’Alene. Bookholtz is a graduate of Metropolitan State University and the University of Minnesota. She is an advisory board member for the Salvation Army Kroc Center as well as an EXCEL Foundation board member.

Jason Gray is an attorney licensed to practice law in Idaho and Washington who will focus on business law, real estate law, estate planning and litigation. Gray is an adjunct professor at North Idaho College and based in Coeur d’Alene. He graduated from Gonzaga School of Law in 2010 and is a previous winner of the North Idaho Business Journal’s 30 Under 40.

Brian Rice has joined Smith + Malek’s Boise office, where he’ll focus on corporate litigation, transactions and real estate law. Rice graduated from the University of Michigan Law School in 2010 and Western Washington University in 2004.