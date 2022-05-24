Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dunyon joins WCA (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 24, 2022 0

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) is welcoming Erin Dunyon as its corporate relations program manager. Dunyon graduated from Utah Valley University before accepting a position as a marketing project manager. She will utilize her skills and previous experience in project management, legislative and political assistantship and public relations to enhance and deepen the relationships ...

