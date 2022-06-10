Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff June 10, 2022 0

Boise Young Professionals (BYP) has announced that the period for nominating individuals for its annual awards is now open. BYP will be accepting nominations through June 15 for the 2022 Boise Young Professionals Awards — honoring professionals between the ages of 21-40 — who make a difference throughout Treasure Valley. BYP will recognize professionals in categories ...

