VanderSloot named chairman of Melaleuca board; Felton named CEO

By: IBR Staff June 24, 2022 0

Melaleuca: The Wellness Company has appointed Frank VanderSloot as executive chairman of its board of directors and has promoted Jerry Felton to chief executive officer. In his new full-time position as executive chairman, VanderSloot will focus on key initiatives such as corporate strategy, messaging, new product development and corporate culture. VanderSloot continues to direct and ...

About IBR Staff

