Home / News / Most Read Stories / Ball promoted at Washington Trust Bank (access required)

Ball promoted at Washington Trust Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 7, 2022 0

Washington Trust Bank has announced Conrad Ball has been promoted to senior vice president. With 17 years of banking experience, Ball has worked with a wide range of businesses throughout southern Idaho. He has diversified expertise in the construction, manufacturing and professional services industries. Co-workers praise his understanding of how important it is to take ...

