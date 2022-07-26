Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup July 26 (access required)

Roundup July 26 (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 26, 2022 0

Bishop Rentals LLC purchased 2.76 acres of land at TBD N. Main St. and 2.82 acres of land at 1411 Main St. N. in Kimberly. Christy Latta of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer in both transactions, and Molly Waters of Keller Williams Realty represented the seller.  Dance Allegro Academy LLC dba En Pointe Dance Apparel extended ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo