Biz 'Bite:' Boise-based CRI Advantage announces addition of cybersecurity software for businesses through new partnership (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 27, 2022 0

CRI Advantage has announced it will expand its cybersecurity offerings to businesses of all sizes and industries through a new partnership with Rivial Data Security. The Rivial SMO software is touted as being unique with modules that are interconnected and able to communicate with one another. Rivial created the original platform specifically for financial institutions, ...

