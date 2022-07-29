Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Heidemann joins Gallagher (access required)

Heidemann joins Gallagher (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 29, 2022 0

Blakeslee Heidemann has joined the Gallagher team in Boise as a client associate. She was a summer sales intern for Gallagher in the summer of 2021. Following her internship, she graduated from Boise State University with a degree in health sciences. Besides interning with Gallagher, Heidemann has also worked as a legal assistant and personal ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo