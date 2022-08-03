Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Business News / Kiln invests to create a cleaner coworking space  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland August 3, 2022 0

Kiln, a new flexible office space and coworking community in Meridian, has introduced two new innovations inside its building, which demonstrate its commitment to being a unique, family-focused workspace. Pluie, the world’s first self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms, and Washie, the first toilet seat that allows users to wipe the seat down with ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

