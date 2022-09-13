Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Stakeholders laud downtown Boise recovery, successes despite unpredictability (access required)

By: Alx Stevens September 13, 2022 0

Real estate, retail and tourism: these three industries were in the spotlight of Downtown Boise’s annual State of the City address Sept. 8. Highlights from the organization's 2021 report included: “Prime street-level retail spaces are in high demand and spaces that are easy to re-tenant are quickly back-filled;” there was a 16% increase in out-of-state ...

