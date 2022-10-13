Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / Hispanic-owned businesses could represent ‘unrealized potential’ for Idaho’s economy   (access required)

Hispanic-owned businesses could represent ‘unrealized potential’ for Idaho’s economy   (access required)

By: Alx Stevens October 13, 2022 0

Hispanic buying power increased by 65% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Idaho Department of Labor, and the Hispanic market share of consumer spending is projected to increase 42% from $6.4 million in 2020 to $9.1 million by 2025. According to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA’s) 2022 Idaho Small Business Profile, Hispanic individuals make ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo