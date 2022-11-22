Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ball takes leadership position at D.L. Evans Bank Idaho Falls branch

By: IBR Staff November 22, 2022 0

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Bradley Ball as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Idaho Falls branch. In this role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews ...

