Hawley Troxell joins with Witherspoon Kelley (access required)

Hawley Troxell joins with Witherspoon Kelley (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 22, 2022 0

Boise-headquartered Hawley Troxell and a team of approximately 30 attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley are joining together in a move intended to expand and enhance services for clients in Coeur d'Alene, Spokane and across the Northwest. With the expansion, Hawley Troxell will have operations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Reno, Spokane and Yakima, and ...

