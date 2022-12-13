Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
CDH names new administrator, managers (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 13, 2022 0

Central District Health (CDH) has named Curtis Loveless as the new administrator for the Division of Community and Environmental Health. Loveless spent 17 years working at the Department of Health and Welfare, Division of Medicaid. At CDH he manages a range of programs that focus on monitoring, education, outreach and evaluating opportunities for positive healthy ...

