Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Olson shares career journey, current look at Western States Equipment (access required)

Olson shares career journey, current look at Western States Equipment (access required)

By: Alx Stevens December 16, 2022 0

There are a few key reasons why Kelly Olson is now leading Western States Equipment.  She learned what her passions were. First, Olson knew she wanted to pursue an education in finance, so she got her degree in accounting. She said she had wanted to do that since high school; she enjoyed the black and white of ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo