2 join Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

By: IBR Staff December 23, 2022 0

Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County has announced the addition of Allison Isaacson, chief financial officer for SERVPRO, and Mark Ruszczyk, market president of Regence BlueShield of Idaho, as new members to the organization’s board of directors.

