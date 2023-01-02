Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines (access required)

Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 2, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate increased to 6.42% from 6.27% last week. That is ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo