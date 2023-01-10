Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff January 10, 2023 0

Fulcrum Wealth Management Group has announced the hire of Kayla Sirkow. Sirkow will serve as a paraplanner out of the Boise office. Sirkow's responsibilities include account research, paperwork preparation, estate settlement, high-level and technical service needs. Sirkow is credited with bringing great experience to the team with 10 years of financial services industry experience.

