Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work? (access required)

EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work? (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 11, 2023 0

The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination — and while Facebook parent Meta is the best-known entrant into this futuristic virtual concept, it's certainly not the only one. Mark Zuckerberg’s all-in embrace — including renaming his company and investing tens of billions of dollars — might be the biggest thing to happen ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo