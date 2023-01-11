Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Vision Idaho to spotlight Idaho tech

By: Brooke Strickland January 11, 2023 0

The Idaho Technology Council will host Vision Idaho — Idaho Tech on Jan. 19 to showcase the annual Idaho KnowlEDGE Report, a program that serves as the voice for Idaho’s technology needs in industry and the economy. “It highlights how technology and innovation are both vital in all industry sectors and discovering each of Idaho’s regions’ ...

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

