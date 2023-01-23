Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Chobani, Twin Falls partner on park project (access required)

By: Chloe Baul January 23, 2023 0

Chobani announced a $250,000 donation at the end of last year in support of the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park development. The donation was selected by the employees in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the company’s manufacturing facility in Twin Falls . Groundbreaking for the park is scheduled for 2023. “It's really fantastic that our ...

