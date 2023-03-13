Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Associations use directories to link local producers, consumers

By: Ken Levy March 13, 2023 0

Idaho non-profit trade associations are increasingly turning to online statewide directories to link producers and providers of products to potential customers and each other. Two of these are up and running in their early stages. The Idaho Manufacturing Alliance, which advocates for the manufacturing industry throughout the state, is beta testing its Connect Directory. It already ...

