ROLLING THE DICE ON BIG RESORT: Developers of the Mountain Home casino complex pushing forward

By: jdowd March 28, 2023 0

BOISE -- Developers of a proposed 500,000-square-foot resort-casino in Mountain Home said they intend to move forward with the entertainment portion of the project if the federal government and Gov. Brad Little reject their gaming license.  In an open house at the Boise Metro Chamber March 17, representatives of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes addressed a wide ...

