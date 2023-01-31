Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mountain Home area prepares for higher density projects (access required)

Mountain Home area prepares for higher density projects (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 31, 2023 0

Mountain Home and Elmore County are together looking at developments that could as much as double the population in the area.  The area is seeing more housing demand due to its lower prices, as well as a planned increase in hiring at Micron, just over the border in Ada County. And while both areas today are ...

