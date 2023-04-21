Hummel Architects announces restructuring of its executive team  

Hummel Architects announces the restructuring of their executive team. In these new roles, they will have the opportunity to “expand their leadership knowledge and responsibilities related to corporate leadership”, said Hummel Architects said in a press release.

Scott Straubhar, is a licensed architect in Idaho, and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and the American Institute of Architects (AIA). He began working for Hummel Architects in 1986 and became a Principal in 1993. Since then, he helped to develop higher education and K-12 buildings, federal, and municipal facilities, and most recently, healthcare projects for the St. Luke’s Health System. Straubhar’s primary focus with the firm is the oversight of planning, programming, and design of new and existing projects.

Ed Daniels joined Hummel Architects in 1999 and became a Principal in 2006, is a licensed architect in Idaho, and a member of the NCARB and the AIA. Daniels focuses on research and teaching laboratories with higher education, K-12, and private clients. His recent projects include multiple projects for Idaho State University, Boise State University, and West Ada School District.

Mandy Boam, joined Hummel Architects in 2005. She is a licensed interior designer and architect in Idaho, and a member of the AIA. Boam specializes in commercial and institutional design for a variety of public sector projects where her services included community outreach, planning, programming, space planning, adaptive reuse, interior finishes, furniture, and artwork. Recent projects include projects for St. Luke’s Health System, Idaho State University, and Boise State University.

Zacharia Lester joined Hummel Architects in 2017, is a licensed architect in Idaho, NCARB and the AIA. He specializes in planning and programming Healthcare and Laboratory spaces. Recent projects include multiple projects for St. Luke’s Health System including the Center for Orthopedic Sports Medicine and the McCall Hospital Expansion.

Brian Coleman joined Hummel Architects in 2014. He is a licensed architect in Idaho, and a member of the NCARB and the AIA. He specializes in providing leadership and project management for public sector projects and adaptive reuse projects. Recent projects include the new Fire Station No. 5 in downtown Boise and Idaho Fine Arts Academy in Meridian.

Brian Riopelle joined Hummel Architects in 2016, is a licensed architect in Idaho, Oregon, Vermont, and Iowa, NCARB and the AIA. Riopelle specializes in project management for Hummel’s public and private institutional clients in healthcare and higher education. Recent projects include multiple projects for the Idaho Division of Public Works, Idaho State University, and Boise State University.

Rob Beusan joined Hummel Architects in 2013, is a licensed architect in Idaho, and a member of the NCARB and the AIA. Beusan leads Hummel’s design studio where his team recently completed concepts and animations for the CWI Boise Campus at 27th & Main which were used to promote the project.

Gwen Andrews, director of finance and administration, joined Hummel Architects in 2012. Andrews leads day-to-day financial management and assists ownership in strategic planning. She manages the administrative team that works on each project that goes through the firm.