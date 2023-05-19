fbpx

Boise Mayor addresses affordable housing, job growth

Chloe Baul//May 19, 2023

Home>News>

Boise Mayor addresses affordable housing, job growth

Mayor McLean at the State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise, via Alex Finney (Boise Metro Chamber).

Boise Mayor addresses affordable housing, job growth

Chloe Baul//May 19, 2023

BOISE, ID — McLean describes Boise as an ‘oasis in the desert’, and by getting ahead of the housing crisis, she intends to keep it that way. Mayor Lauren McLean addressed affordable housing, first responders, childcare, transportation, and small businesses—to name a few—at the State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise yesterday.

Hundreds gathered at the State of the City address at JUMP Idaho // Alex Finney (Boise Metro Chamber).

“It’s getting more and more difficult to find a good affordable home,” McLean said. “I’ve worked with public and private partners to deliver on a promise—more housing, at Boise budgets, so that kids today feel that same sense of stability that a home brings.”

Boise has allocated $2 million to support unhoused families and is on track to build 1,100 affordable homes by 2026. This year, Boise plans to open 250 homes through the Permanent Supportive Housing Projects for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, as announced by McLean.

McLean also proposed renter protections to prevent frequent sudden evictions in Boise.

“We’ve seen too many stories of folks getting last minute news that they’ve got to vacate their homes, and it’s time that our renters have assurances and predictability about their leases,” she added.

The city is also making investments in fire departments, with McLean’s 2024 budget proposing four-person staffing on fire engines. A new station near State Street is expected to commence construction this year.

“As our city grows, we’ve got to make sure that our firefighters have what they need, to respond when they’re called,” McLean added. “We’re preparing a state-of-the-art and historically designed downtown fire station—we’ll break ground on a new fire station this year.”

The city has also supported local businesses by providing $2 million in grants and has also allocated $2 million to directly assist 1,220 child care employees. The mayor’s office has recently streamlined child care facility and licensing processes, reducing costs by $120 per license.

“We’ve got to make sure that kids have care so the parents can seek opportunity and that we meet the needs of our business community,” said McLean.

According to McLean, job growth has increased by 8% since the pre-pandemic period. In 2022, Micron selected Boise as the location for its multi-billion-dollar memory chip plant. “I’d say it was our grit, our determination, our innovation, and frankly Boise’s values that helped win this $50 billion investment and thousands of jobs,” McLean emphasized.

“We will keep this our oasis, our safe and welcoming Boise for everyone because we don’t give up, and we don’t give up on each other.”

d

Related Content

RE ROUNDUP: May 17, 2023

RE ROUNDUP: May 17, 2023  The following are commercial real estate transactions as reported by various are[...]

May 19, 2023

POLL: Two-thirds of U.S adults concerned about debt limit

A new poll finds that most U.S. adults say they are highly concerned about how the nation's economy would be a[...]

May 19, 2023

U of I to acquire University of Phoenix

MOSCOW, Idaho— The Idaho State Board of Education, sitting as the Board of Regents of the University of Ida[...]

May 18, 2023

Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for deal; much work remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators from the White House labored Thursday over the U.S. debt limit with House Spea[...]

May 18, 2023

Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post

The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Google, Twitter and Facebook in lawsuits seeking to hold them liable [...]

May 18, 2023
Zasio Enterprises, Inc. Announces Versatile 2023

Zasio Enterprises announces Versatile 2023

Zasio Enterprises, Inc., a global leader in business-to-business information governance and records management[...]

May 18, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023

Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

8/5/2023

Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix 

5/5/2023
Bill Broich

Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?

3/5/2023