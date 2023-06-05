fbpx

Alta welcomes new environmental scientist, civil engineering technician

admin//June 5, 2023

Shannon Johnson

Allison Marshall

Allison Marshall recently joined Alta Science and Engineering in the role of environmental scientist. With nearly two decades of experience across multiple western states, Marshall brings extensive expertise with research, data analysis and technical reporting on a variety of water resource projects. She is familiar with Idaho water statutes, permitting requirements, and stakeholder engagement. Marshall is a graduate of both the University of Idaho (summa cum laude) and Oregon State University.

Shannon Johnson also joined Alta recently in the role of Civil Engineering Technician. Johnson is experienced with data reporting, civil drafting and design work, and brings strong communication and collaboration skills to her projects. Johnson is currently pursuing engineering degrees from both College of Western Idaho and Boise State University.

