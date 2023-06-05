Alta welcomes new environmental scientist, civil engineering technician

Allison Marshall recently joined Alta Science and Engineering in the role of environmental scientist. With nearly two decades of experience across multiple western states, Marshall brings extensive expertise with research, data analysis and technical reporting on a variety of water resource projects. She is familiar with Idaho water statutes, permitting requirements, and stakeholder engagement. Marshall is a graduate of both the University of Idaho (summa cum laude) and Oregon State University.
Shannon Johnson also joined Alta recently in the role of Civil Engineering Technician. Johnson is experienced with data reporting, civil drafting and design work, and brings strong communication and collaboration skills to her projects. Johnson is currently pursuing engineering degrees from both College of Western Idaho and Boise State University.
El-Ada Community Action Partnership welcomes Katrina Vincent as their new executive director. Vincent is a fou[...]
May 31, 2023
LEWISTON, ID — Nez Perce Tribe's commitment to small business development has paid off with the success of t[...]
May 30, 2023
BURLEY, Idaho — Guillermo Yanez has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Burley branch at 102 W. Main St., [...]
May 25, 2023
Rand Kato was selected to serve as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Kato[...]
May 23, 2023
Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dori Mulvaney was ready to spread her wings and ventured to the Big Apple[...]
May 23, 2023
