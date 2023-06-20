fbpx

Boise City Council approves city’s zoning rewrite

Chloe Baul//June 20, 2023

Home>IBR Headlines>

Boise City Council approves city’s zoning rewrite

Boise City Hall (File photo).

Boise City Council approves city’s zoning rewrite

Chloe Baul//June 20, 2023

BOISE, ID After an extensive week of hearings, the city council has granted approval for the revision of the city’s zoning code. The decision received praise from multiple council members, including Mayor McLean.

“This exemplifies the true spirit of Boiseans, always recognizing what truly matters. We identify our values and build upon them, and that’s exactly what this council has done,” McLean said.

The revised zoning code will permit the inclusion of more housing units, diverse housing options, and an increase in mixed-use districts. Consequently, development along transit corridors will be denser, combining both residential and retail spaces.

Throughout the deliberations, the council agreed upon approximately 18 modifications to the revised code. These changes encompassed various aspects such as the notification process, accessibility requirements for dwelling units, a reduction in affordability requirements from 50 to 20 years, an increase in bicycle parking, a decrease in on-street parking, and the establishment of regulations for tree planting locations.

Lori Dicaire, a member of Reject Boise Upzone and education and outreach specialist at the Intermountain Fair Housing Council (IFHC), and raised her concerns regarding the city’s decision, primarily focusing on the potential impact on affordable housing.

“Most Boiseans have no idea how an upzone actually puts targets directly on the low-hanging fruit of our existing affordable housing for redevelopment,” Dicaire said.

The revised zoning code will come into effect on Dec. 1 and will undergo annual reevaluation by the city council.

d

Related Content

Idaho National Parks

US national parks are crowded – and so are many national forests, wildlife refuges, battlefields a...

Outdoor recreation is on track for another record-setting year. In 2022, U.S. national parks logged more than [...]

June 20, 2023

Chipotle opens first Meridian drive-thru location

MERIDIAN, ID — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location has opened this week at 1323 W. Chinden Blvd, Meridian,[...]

June 20, 2023

Mayor McLean presents proposed FY20 budget

Following presentations from city departments to City Council in May, the city is releasing Mayor McLean’s p[...]

June 20, 2023

Oregon man pleads guilty to hate crimes in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho  — A man has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for threatening to use his vehicle to hit an[...]

June 16, 2023

GM and Ford embracing Tesla’s EV charging technology

DETROIT — Starting next year, owners of electric vehicles made by General Motors and Ford will be able to ch[...]

June 15, 2023

Interior Department announces $38.2M in payments to Idaho communities

WASHINGTON —The Department of the Interior Thursday announced that 44 local governments in Idaho will receiv[...]

June 15, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023

A Broken Promise to Our Kids

2/6/2023
Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023