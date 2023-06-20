Boise City Council approves city’s zoning rewrite

BOISE, ID — After an extensive week of hearings, the city council has granted approval for the revision of the city’s zoning code. The decision received praise from multiple council members, including Mayor McLean.

“This exemplifies the true spirit of Boiseans, always recognizing what truly matters. We identify our values and build upon them, and that’s exactly what this council has done,” McLean said.

The revised zoning code will permit the inclusion of more housing units, diverse housing options, and an increase in mixed-use districts. Consequently, development along transit corridors will be denser, combining both residential and retail spaces.

Throughout the deliberations, the council agreed upon approximately 18 modifications to the revised code. These changes encompassed various aspects such as the notification process, accessibility requirements for dwelling units, a reduction in affordability requirements from 50 to 20 years, an increase in bicycle parking, a decrease in on-street parking, and the establishment of regulations for tree planting locations.

Lori Dicaire, a member of Reject Boise Upzone and education and outreach specialist at the Intermountain Fair Housing Council (IFHC), and raised her concerns regarding the city’s decision, primarily focusing on the potential impact on affordable housing.

“Most Boiseans have no idea how an upzone actually puts targets directly on the low-hanging fruit of our existing affordable housing for redevelopment,” Dicaire said.

The revised zoning code will come into effect on Dec. 1 and will undergo annual reevaluation by the city council.