Saint Alphonsus names Kristen Kishline as chief human resources officer

admin//June 23, 2023

Kristen Kishline

Saint Alphonsus names Kristen Kishline as chief human resource officer, director of HR business partnerships for Saint Alphonsus Medical Group and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa.

Kishline joined Saint Alphonsus last month from Providence St. Joseph Health in Seattle, where she worked for 11 years in a variety of Human Resources roles.  Her most recent position was as chief human resources officer for the Ambulatory Care Network.  Kishline has also worked as a henior HR manager for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in Woodinville, Washington.

At Saint Alphonsus, she will serve in a leadership role providing strategic direction, vision and guidance in the integration of the Human Resources strategies to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa and the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group.

She earned her bachelor of arts from Western Washington University and a master’s in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University in Spokane.  She is certified as a senior professional in human resources by the Human Resource Standards Institute and as a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for HR Management (SHRM-SCP).

