Saint Alphonsus names Kristen Kishline as chief human resources officer

Saint Alphonsus names Kristen Kishline as chief human resource officer, director of HR business partnerships for Saint Alphonsus Medical Group and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa.

Kishline joined Saint Alphonsus last month from Providence St. Joseph Health in Seattle, where she worked for 11 years in a variety of Human Resources roles. Her most recent position was as chief human resources officer for the Ambulatory Care Network. Kishline has also worked as a henior HR manager for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in Woodinville, Washington.

At Saint Alphonsus, she will serve in a leadership role providing strategic direction, vision and guidance in the integration of the Human Resources strategies to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa and the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group.

She earned her bachelor of arts from Western Washington University and a master’s in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University in Spokane. She is certified as a senior professional in human resources by the Human Resource Standards Institute and as a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for HR Management (SHRM-SCP).