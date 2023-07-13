fbpx

Olivia Vielstich McKinnon joins COMPASS as assistant planner

jdowd//July 13, 2023

Olivia Vielstich McKinnon

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) is pleased to announce that Olivia Vielstich McKinnon has joined COMPASS as an Assistant Planner. Ms. Vielstich McKinnon will serve as part of COMPASS’ Planning Team, supporting the update and implementation of the region’s long-range transportation plan, Communities in Motion.Vielstich McKinnon joined COMPASS in June 2023. Prior to joining the COMPASS team, she worked for the Salt Lake City, UT, City Council office as a constituent liaison, facilitating effective communication between residents of Salt Lake City and their elected officials. Ms. Vielstich McKinnon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Ecology and a Master of City and Metropolitan Planning, both from the University of Utah.COMPASS is the forum for regional collaboration in southwest Idaho that helps maintain a healthy and economically vibrant region, offering people choices in how and where they live, work, play, and travel. Among other programs, COMPASS conducts regional transportation planning and budgets federal transportation funding for Ada and Canyon Counties.

