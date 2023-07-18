fbpx

Smith + Malek expands Boise office with attorney Chelsea Kidney

jdowd//July 18, 2023

Smith + Malek Attorneys, a business law firm with offices in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, and Kennewick, is adding a healthcare law attorney to its Boise office located at 101 S Capitol Blvd Suite 1600.

Prior to Smith + Malek, Chelsea Kidney, an esteemed University of Idaho alumna, served as Idaho’s Deputy Attorney General for over a decade. Recognized for her exceptional commitment to the community, Chelsea was awarded the Idaho State Bar’s 2018 Service Award.

As an attorney, Chelsea brings extensive experience and expertise in healthcare law to Smith + Malek. With her background as a Deputy and the Former Chief of the Health and Human Services Division within the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, she possesses a deep understanding of the legal intricacies surrounding healthcare regulations and policies.

“I wanted to foster change in a meaningful way on issues important to me,” said Kidney. “[I wanted] to join a team of like-minded individuals who are dedicated to transforming the practice of law for the betterment of our clients and communities.

 

