CSHQA announces VP of Business Development

The Board of Directors of CSHQA announces the appointment of Shiloh Shaver as VP of business development. Shaver will be responsible for business development strategy, marketing, branding, communications, team leadership, and public relations infrastructure, positioning the firm for increased growth and profitability. She will expand the firm’s business development footprint nationwide by working with the VPs of engineering and architecture and principals to develop, implement, and maintain effective sales programs by providing maximum exposure to new prospects, as well as analyzing trends and identifying new opportunities.

Shaver brings over 12 years’ experience in the AEC industry to the firm, as well as strategic development proficiency and long-standing business relationships. Most recently as owner of open road marketing, she led various Northwest and Mountain West region AEC organizations through development and execution of business development and marketing strategies supporting business goals, impressive revenue growth, and communication initiatives.

She earned her Bachelor of Science, advertising and public relations with a psychology minor, from the University of Idaho, Moscow, ID. She enjoys and has maintained an active presence in various global organizations including ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers), CREW Idaho (Commercial Real Estate Women), Boise Metro Rotary, and has served as the President for CREW Idaho and Boise Metro Rotary.

Shaver’s proven success as a business development leader together with her knowledge of markets, competitors, and industries relevant to CSHQA are key to the firm’s continued growth and success. “We have worked with Shiloh in various capacities over the years and are thrilled to have her join the CSHQA team as the VP of Business Development. She shows true passion to foster both our firm and the relationships we uphold within the communities we serve. We are excited to have her on board as we continue our growth transformation journey,” Principal and CSHQA Board member Jesse Goldman said.