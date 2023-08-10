ANNOUNCING: IBR’s 2023 Top Projects finalists

Idaho Business Review has announced the finalists for its 2023 Top Projects program.

These 37 finalists are considered outstanding in one of the following categories:

Infrastructure/Utility

Private

Public

Renovation

Transportation

The top three projects in each category will be announced during the 2023 Idaho Top Projects special awards event, along with the Project of the Year, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Boise Centre East in Boise. Online ticket sales are open. Register by clicking here.

The 2022 Project of the Year was Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Art, a renovation project.

To be considered for an award, the project must have been built in Idaho — substantially completed between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023 — and valued at more than $1 million in construction costs.

The People’s Choice award is open to any project submitted to the Top Projects program. The winner will be determined based on the results of online voting between Sept. 17 – Sept. 30.

Idaho Business Review is also pleased to continue highlighting industry professionals through our fourth annual Specialty Contractor of the Year award, which will also be announced during the awards event. Last year’s Specialty Contractor of the Year was Slattery Masonry Co.

Here is a list of finalists:

Infrastructure/Utility

Albertsons Stadium South End Zone Video Board

Motor Coach Charging Stations

Orchard Combat Rail Addition

Private building

Advanced Sign

Anser Charter School Addition

Canyon Terrace

Codale

D&B Supply Caldwell

Elevate Academy, North Campus

Fuller 84 Business Park

Greyloch

Hope Plaza III

Intuit Tenant Improvement

Mordeau Properties LLC

Mountain America Credit Union Ten Mile Branch

Northpoint Recovery

Penske Truck Leasing

Peterson BMW of Boise

Riverpointe Apartments

SEL PCB Factory

White Bird Auto Distributors

Public building

The Center at the Canyon County Fair

College of Idaho | Boone Hall Entryway

Coeur d’Alene Wastewater Utility Department

Idaho Central Aquatic Center

Meridian Library at Orchard Park

Mountain America Center

Renovation

Brigham Young University- Idaho John W. Hart Building Remodel

Kendall Ford Bronco Dealership

Cradlepoint

The Warehouse Food Hall

Thick as Thieves and Spacebar Arcade

Hawley Troxell

Saint Alphonsus Neuro ICU and Step-Down Renovation

Transportation

SH-3, Goosehaven Road to Round Lake Road

Ten Mile Rd, Victory Rd to Overland Rd

Roosevelt St, Rose Hill St to Emerald St

The 2023 Idaho Top Projects Selection Committee