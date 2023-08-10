fbpx

ANNOUNCING: IBR’s 2023 Top Projects finalists

Jason Thomas//August 10, 2023

Idaho Business Review has announced the finalists for its 2023 Top Projects program.

These 37 finalists are considered outstanding in one of the following categories:

  • Infrastructure/Utility 
  • Private 
  • Public 
  • Renovation 
  • Transportation 

The top three projects in each category will be announced during the 2023 Idaho Top Projects special awards event, along with the Project of the Year, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Boise Centre East in Boise. Online ticket sales are open. Register by clicking here.

The 2022 Project of the Year was Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Art, a renovation project.

To be considered for an award, the project must have been built in Idaho — substantially completed between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023 — and valued at more than $1 million in construction costs. 

The People’s Choice award is open to any project submitted to the Top Projects program. The winner will be determined based on the results of online voting  between Sept. 17 – Sept. 30.

Idaho Business Review is also pleased to continue highlighting industry professionals through our fourth annual Specialty Contractor of the Year award, which will also be announced during the awards event. Last year’s Specialty Contractor of the Year was Slattery Masonry Co. 

Here is a list of finalists:

Infrastructure/Utility

  • Albertsons Stadium South End Zone Video Board
  • Motor Coach Charging Stations
  • Orchard Combat Rail Addition

Private building

  • Advanced Sign
  • Anser Charter School Addition
  • Canyon Terrace
  • Codale
  • D&B Supply Caldwell
  • Elevate Academy, North Campus
  • Fuller 84 Business Park
  • Greyloch
  • Hope Plaza III
  • Intuit Tenant Improvement
  • Mordeau Properties LLC
  • Mountain America Credit Union Ten Mile Branch
  • Northpoint Recovery
  • Penske Truck Leasing
  • Peterson BMW of Boise
  • Riverpointe Apartments
  • SEL PCB Factory
  • White Bird Auto Distributors

 Public building

  • The Center at the Canyon County Fair
  • College of Idaho | Boone Hall Entryway
  • Coeur d’Alene Wastewater Utility Department
  • Idaho Central Aquatic Center
  • Meridian Library at Orchard Park
  • Mountain America Center

Renovation

  • Brigham Young University- Idaho John W. Hart Building Remodel
  • Kendall Ford Bronco Dealership
  • Cradlepoint
  • The Warehouse Food Hall
  • Thick as Thieves and Spacebar Arcade
  • Hawley Troxell
  • Saint Alphonsus Neuro ICU and Step-Down Renovation

Transportation

  • SH-3, Goosehaven Road to Round Lake Road
  • Ten Mile Rd, Victory Rd to Overland Rd
  • Roosevelt St, Rose Hill St to Emerald St

The 2023 Idaho Top Projects Selection Committee

