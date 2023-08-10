ANNOUNCING: IBR’s 2023 Top Projects finalists

Idaho Business Review has announced the finalists for its 2023 Top Projects program.
These 37 finalists are considered outstanding in one of the following categories:
The top three projects in each category will be announced during the 2023 Idaho Top Projects special awards event, along with the Project of the Year, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Boise Centre East in Boise. Online ticket sales are open. Register by clicking here.
The 2022 Project of the Year was Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Art, a renovation project.
To be considered for an award, the project must have been built in Idaho — substantially completed between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023 — and valued at more than $1 million in construction costs.
The People’s Choice award is open to any project submitted to the Top Projects program. The winner will be determined based on the results of online voting between Sept. 17 – Sept. 30.
Idaho Business Review is also pleased to continue highlighting industry professionals through our fourth annual Specialty Contractor of the Year award, which will also be announced during the awards event. Last year’s Specialty Contractor of the Year was Slattery Masonry Co.
Here is a list of finalists:
Infrastructure/Utility
Private building
Public building
Renovation
Transportation
The 2023 Idaho Top Projects Selection Committee