Slim Chickens to open first Idaho location

August 10, 2023

Slim Chickens is set to open its doors on August 14th (Slim Chickens photo).

MERIDIAN, ID — Slim Chickens is set to open its doors on August 14th, marking its first location in Idaho and bringing a taste of Southern-inspired cuisine to Meridian. Situated at 3369 West Chinden Blvd, Meridian, ID 83646, the restaurant is gearing up to offer a menu featuring its signature fried chicken along with a selection of Southern-inspired sides.

Leading the way is Oscar Garcia, director of operations, bringing over ten years of experience in the restaurant industry, including working with various restaurant brands and managing multiple locations. “We want to get involved with the community, not just exist as another merchant,” Garcia said.

Beyond culinary offerings, Slim Chickens aims to bring a positive economic impact to the region, with the opening expected to generate over 75 jobs within the community.

As the grand opening approaches on August 14th, locals and food enthusiasts alike can anticipate a blend of flavors and an ambiance that reflects Southern comfort. 

