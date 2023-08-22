Fast-casual restaurant coming to Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian

MERIDIAN — A fast-casual restaurant chain is coming to the Ten Mile Crossing shopping center in Meridian.

Construction on Zupas Café has already begun, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to be adding Zupas Café to Ten Mile Crossing,” said Eric Isom, chief development officer at Ball Ventures LLC, in the release. “It is our mission to create a place where the community can gather and where businesses can thrive. Continuing to add businesses, such as Zupas Café, contributes to the success of that mission. We can’t wait for what the future holds for Ten Mile Crossing.”

Located just off Ten Mile Road, the new Zupas Café will feature an array of options, including made-to-order salads, soups, gourmet sandwiches and desserts.

“We are so excited to share construction on our Ten Mile Crossing location officially kicked off,” said Edgar Cepuritis, vice president of real estate at Café Zupas, in the release. “We chose this site as enthusiasm for Cafe Zupas in this area is strong – we’ve had numerous community requests to open a Cafe Zupas in town and this location is great. We can’t wait to officially become part of this amazing community, and to welcome over 35 new Café Zupas team members to our family.”

Ten Mile Crossing is also home to Idaho’s first Scheels location. Construction for the 240,000-square-foot sports store is well underway with a projected opening spring 2024. The store will feature a 65-foot Ferris Wheel, 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, and Fuzziwig’s Candy Shop. More about Ten Mile Crossing

Ten Mile Crossing is comprised of approximately 300 acres of mixed-use, commercial real estate located in the “heart” of Meridian’s residential and commercial growth. Uses include office, retail, restaurants, banks, medical and other professional services, automobile related and multi-family residential lots. The retail segment of the mixed-use development is a joint-venture project between Ball Ventures LLC; Brighton Corpora7on; and SCS Development, LLC.

Businesses who have already joined the Ten Mile project include: Blaze Pizza, Costa Vita, Idaho Central Credit Union, Paylocity, Saltzer Health, Scheels and many more. Ten Mile Crossing will also feature a beau7ful pathway along Ten Mile Creek connec7ng to pathways throughout the project.