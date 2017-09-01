This year’s IBR Leaders in Law are named by their peers

The votes are all in, and the “ayes” have it for this year’s Idaho Business Review Leaders in Law program.

Former award winners, plus one representing the University of Idaho College of Law, cast their ballots to determine this year’s honorees.

Applicants were scored in four categories – leadership in their profession, achievements, volunteer work, and leadership in the community. “I think it’s interesting,” said Matthew Gunn, of Barnum Howell & Gunn PLLC, who won the award in 2015, “the ones who achieve more in the career (category) are weaker on the volunteering, and vice versa. Shows how much career-driven attorneys give up. They just don’t have the time.”

In the end, 21 achievers, including one Lifetime Achievement Award winner, made the grade, scoring high marks across the board. It was an “impressive group of attorneys,” said Jeremiah Hudson of Fisher Rainey Hudson, and a 2013 honoree. Bill Nary, city attorney and risk manager for the City of Meridian, and a 2013 Leader in Law, agreed wholeheartedly. “I was impressed,” he said.

An awards reception open to the public will honor the group 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Idaho Room in the Eighth and Main building in downtown Boise. You can register for your tickets here: https://www.regonline.com/2017leadersinlaw

The 2017 Leaders in Law will be profiled and published with the Idaho Business Review Nov. 17. The University of Idaho College of Law is the presenting sponsor.

2017 Leaders in Law

Tyler J. Anderson, Hawley Troxell, PARTNER

David Arkoosh, Law Office of David Arkoosh, SOLE PRACTITIONER

Michael Baldner, Hawley Troxell, PARTNER

Jan M. Bennetts, Ada County Prosecuting Attorney, Office of Ada County Prosecuting Attorney, UP AND COMING LAWYER

Walter Bithell, Bithell Law PLLC, SOLE PRACTITIONER

Maureen Ryan Braley, Director of Admissions, Idaho State Bar, UNSUNG HERO

Ronald G. Caron Jr., RGC Tax & Estate Solutions, PLLC SOLE PRACTITIONER

Adam Christensen, Hawley Troxell, UP & COMING LAWYER

Matthew T. Christensen, Angstman Johnson, PARTNER

Meghan Sullivan Conrad, Elam & Burke PA, PARTNER

Justin T. Cranney, Hawley Troxell, ASSOCIATE

Candy Wagahoff Dale, United States Magistrate Judge, United States District Court for the District of Idaho, LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Peg Dougherty, St. Luke’s Health System, IN-HOUSE COUNSEL

William Fletcher, Hawley Troxell, UP & COMING LAWYER

Kristina Fugate, Deputy Attorney General, Idaho Attorney General’s Office, UP & COMING LAWYER

Maureen Laflin, Professor of Law and Director of Clinical Programs, University of Idaho College of Law, EDUCATOR

Wendy J. Olson, Stoel Rives LLP, PARTNER

Claire Rosston, Holland & Hart LLP, ASSOCIATE

Benjamin A. Schwartzman, Andersen Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford PLLC, PARTNER

David Stanish, Idaho Power Co., IN-HOUSE COUNSEL

William Myers, Holland & Hart, PARTNER