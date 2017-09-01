This year’s IBR Leaders in Law are named by their peers

The votes are all in, and the “ayes” have it for this year’s Idaho Business Review Leaders in Law program.
Former award winners, plus one representing the University of Idaho College of Law, cast their ballots to determine this year’s honorees.
Applicants were scored in four categories – leadership in their profession, achievements, volunteer work, and leadership in the community. “I think it’s interesting,” said Matthew Gunn, of Barnum Howell & Gunn PLLC, who won the award in 2015, “the ones who achieve more in the career (category) are weaker on the volunteering, and vice versa. Shows how much career-driven attorneys give up. They just don’t have the time.”
In the end, 21 achievers, including one Lifetime Achievement Award winner, made the grade, scoring high marks across the board. It was an “impressive group of attorneys,” said Jeremiah Hudson of Fisher Rainey Hudson, and a 2013 honoree. Bill Nary, city attorney and risk manager for the City of Meridian, and a 2013 Leader in Law, agreed wholeheartedly. “I was impressed,” he said.
The 2017 Leaders in Law will be profiled and published with the Idaho Business Review Nov. 17. The University of Idaho College of Law is the presenting sponsor.
2017 Leaders in Law
Tyler J. Anderson, Hawley Troxell, PARTNER
David Arkoosh, Law Office of David Arkoosh, SOLE PRACTITIONER
Michael Baldner, Hawley Troxell, PARTNER
Jan M. Bennetts, Ada County Prosecuting Attorney, Office of Ada County Prosecuting Attorney, UP AND COMING LAWYER
Walter Bithell, Bithell Law PLLC, SOLE PRACTITIONER
Maureen Ryan Braley, Director of Admissions, Idaho State Bar, UNSUNG HERO
Ronald G. Caron Jr., RGC Tax & Estate Solutions, PLLC SOLE PRACTITIONER
Adam Christensen, Hawley Troxell, UP & COMING LAWYER
Matthew T. Christensen, Angstman Johnson, PARTNER
Meghan Sullivan Conrad, Elam & Burke PA, PARTNER
Justin T. Cranney, Hawley Troxell, ASSOCIATE
Candy Wagahoff Dale, United States Magistrate Judge, United States District Court for the District of Idaho, LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Peg Dougherty, St. Luke’s Health System, IN-HOUSE COUNSEL
William Fletcher, Hawley Troxell, UP & COMING LAWYER
Kristina Fugate, Deputy Attorney General, Idaho Attorney General’s Office, UP & COMING LAWYER
Maureen Laflin, Professor of Law and Director of Clinical Programs, University of Idaho College of Law, EDUCATOR
Wendy J. Olson, Stoel Rives LLP, PARTNER
Claire Rosston, Holland & Hart LLP, ASSOCIATE
Benjamin A. Schwartzman, Andersen Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford PLLC, PARTNER
David Stanish, Idaho Power Co., IN-HOUSE COUNSEL
William Myers, Holland & Hart, PARTNER