Census: Idaho is fastest-growing state

By: The Associated Press December 20, 2017 0

Pedestrians cross the street near the BoDo area of downtown Boise.

Pedestrians cross the street near the BoDo area of downtown Boise. The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Dec. 20 that Idaho was the fastest-growing state in the nation between July 2016 and July 2017. File photo

Federal officials say Idaho had the largest percentage increase in population of any state in the nation in a recent census.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Dec. 20 announced that Idaho’s population from July 2016 to July 2017 increased 2.2 percent to 1.7 million.

The agency says there are about 37,000 more people living in the state than there were the year before.

Population Estimates Branch Chief Luke Rogers said domestic migration is the main driver in Idaho’s increase.

Nevada had the second fastest percentage increase at 2 percent, also because of domestic migration.

Utah landed at No. 3 on the list at 1.9 percent due to more births than deaths in that state.

