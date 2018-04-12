Quantcast
Scandinavian Designs furniture is headed for Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 12, 2018 0

The northern California furniture store chain Scandinavian Designs has banners on the former Office Max/Office Depot on Broadway in Boise for its first Idaho store, but there's no indication when the store will open. Petulama, Calif.-based Scandinavian Designs has 32 stores in seven states with 18 in California, six in Washington, two in Oregon, two in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

