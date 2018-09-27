Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / D&B Supply commits to Kuna (access required)

D&B Supply commits to Kuna (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 27, 2018 0

Farmers and gardeners in Kuna will no longer have to commute to Nampa or Caldwell for their D&B Supply needs. D&B Supply plans to build its first Kuna store at Meridian and Deer Flat roads, the city’s most prominent retail hub. The 40,000-square-foot D&B will be across Meridian Road from Ridley’s Family Market, Ace Hardware, Idaho ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

